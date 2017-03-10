BRIEF-Contango says production for quarter ended Dec 31, 2016 was about 5.9 Bcfe, or 64.3 Mmcfed

BRIEF-Stephen Baksa informs Sito Mobile interim CEO that newly constituted board acted to terminate his employment
* On May 23, Stephen Baksa sent letter to co's interim CEO - SEC filing
March 10 Contango Oil & Gas Co:
* Contango announces year-end reserves, fourth quarter 2016 production and first quarter 2017 production guidance
* Production for quarter ended December 31, 2016 was approximately 5.9 Bcfe, or 64.3 Mmcfed, within guidance for quarter
* Currently estimate Q1 2017 production to be between 57.4 and 62.4 Mmcfed
* As of December 31, 2016, PV-10 value of proved reserves was approximately $166 million, compared to PV-10 value of $249 million
* Natural gas production for quarter is preliminarily estimated at about 45.8 Mmcfd compared to 59.3 Mmcfd for prior year quarter
* As of Dec 31, 2016, had about $54.4 million of debt outstanding under credit facility, 13% decrease from Q3 outstanding balance
* Estimated Q1 production "negatively" impacted by estimated 1.5 Mmcfed because of loss of compression at Eugene Island 11 for 24 days
WASHINGTON, May 24 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV believes a software update can address U.S. regulators' contention that its diesel vehicles are producing excess emissions, a lawyer for the company said at a court hearing on Wednesday.
* Board voted to amend co's bylaws, which reduces number of directors of company from 10 to 9 - SEC filing