2017年 4月 19日

BRIEF-Context BH Capital Management LP reports 6 pct passive stake in Anchor Bancorp Inc

April 18 Anchor Bancorp Inc:

* Context BH Capital Management LP reports 6 percent passive stake in Anchor Bancorp Inc as on April 12, 2017 - SEC Filing Source text (bit.ly/2peCsg0) Further company coverage:
