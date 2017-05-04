BRIEF-Continental Building Products Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.32

May 4 Continental Building Products Inc
* Continental Building products reports first quarter 2017
results
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.32
* Q1 earnings per share $0.31
* Q1 sales $120.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $109.7 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.26 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Continental Building Products Inc - for full year 2017
sg&a is expected to be in range of $38 - $40 million
* Continental Building Products Inc - for full year 2017
cost of goods sold inflation is expected to be at 6% to 7%
* Continental Building Products Inc - for full year 2017
total capital expenditures is expected to be in range of $24 -
$31 million
