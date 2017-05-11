BRIEF-Continental Gold announces agreement with Newmont Mining Corp to purchase 37.38 million common shares of co

BRIEF-Galapagos says share capital increase arising from warrant exercises
* Announces a share capital increase arising from warrant exercises.
May 11 Continental Gold Inc
* Announce that Newmont Mining Corp has agreed to purchase 37.38 million common shares of company at a price of c$4.00 per share
* Deal for a total investment of US$109 million in a non-brokered private placement
* RK Mine finance master fund I limited also agreed to purchase 8.59 million common shares of co at c$4.00/share
* After private equity placements, Newmont & Red Kite will own about 19.9 pct and 4.6 pct, respectively of Co
* Private placements will not close before May 18, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Sdiptech ab (publ) says agm decided that no dividend will be given to holders of common shares of series a or series b
