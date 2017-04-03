版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 3日 星期一

BRIEF-Continental Materials Corporation qtrly earnings per share $0.20

April 3 Continental Materials Corp:

* Continental Materials Corporation reports audited 2016 results

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.20

* Qtrly sales $ 37.0 million versus $ 35.1 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
