2017年 6月 27日

BRIEF-Continental Precious Minerals to commence trading on the NEX Board of the TSX Venture Exchange

June 26 Continental Precious Minerals Inc

* Application to voluntarily delist shares from trading on TSX and transition to NEX, has been approved Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
汤森路透"信任原则"

