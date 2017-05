BRIEF-CONTINENTAL RESOURCES REPORTS Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.07

Feb 22 Continental Resources Inc:

* CONTINENTAL RESOURCES REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL-YEAR 2016 RESULTS

* Q4 ADJUSTED LOSS PER SHARE $0.07

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $-0.11 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.07

* CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC SAYS Q4 2016 NET PRODUCTION TOTALED 19.3 MILLION BOE, OR APPROXIMATELY 210,000 BOE PER DAY, UP SLIGHTLY FROM Q3 2016

* CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC SAYS SEVERE WEATHER PRIMARILY IN BAKKEN REDUCED TOTAL PRODUCTION FOR Q4 BY APPROXIMATELY 6,500 BOE PER DAY

* CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC SAYS FEBRUARY PRODUCTION IS ESTIMATED TO BE APPROXIMATELY 215,000 BOE PER DAY, AN INCREASE FROM JANUARY, WHICH WAS ALSO IMPACTED BY WEATHER

* CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC SAYS PRODUCTION EXPENSE PER BOE WAS $3.60 FOR Q4 2016, COMPARED WITH $3.86 PER BOE FOR Q4 2015

* CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC SAYS 2017 GUIDANCE REMAINS AS ANNOUNCED ON JANUARY 25, 2017