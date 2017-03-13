版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 13日 星期一 19:09 BJT

BRIEF-ContraFect chairman and CEO Steven Gilman takes temporary medical leave

March 13 ContraFect Corp-

* ContraFect chairman and CEO Steven C. Gilman takes temporary medical leave

* Gilman will continue to serve as chairman during his temporary leave of absence, he is expected to return to CEO role in Q3 of 2017

* Established an interim office of chief executive officer for duration of Dr. Gilman's absence as CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐