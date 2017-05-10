版本:
BRIEF-Contrarian Capital reports 9.3 pct passive stake in common shares of Peabody Energy

May 10 Peabody Energy Corp

* Contrarian Capital Management reports 9.3 percent passive stake in the common shares of Peabody Energy Corp as of April 30 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2q2EfUv) Further company coverage:
