版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 4日 星期四 18:11 BJT

BRIEF-ContraVir Pharma to advance second-gen formulation of Tenofovir Exalidex

May 4 Contravir Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Contravir pharmaceuticals - contravir to advance second-generation formulation of tenofovir exalidex for treatment of hepatitis b virus (hbv) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
