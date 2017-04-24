版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 25日 星期二 04:28 BJT

BRIEF-Contravir Pharmaceuticals announces proposed public offering of common stock

April 24 Contravir Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* Contravir Pharmaceuticals announces proposed public offering of common stock and warrants

* Contravir Pharmaceuticals Inc - intends to use net proceeds from sale of securities to fund research and development activities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
