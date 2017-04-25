版本:
BRIEF-Contravir Pharmaceuticals says offering of 12 mln common shares priced at $1/ share

April 25 Contravir Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* Contravir Pharmaceuticals announces pricing of public offering of common stock and warrants

* Says offering of 12.0 million common shares priced at $1.00per share

* Says intends to use net proceeds from sale of securities to fund research and development activities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
