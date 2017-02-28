版本:
BRIEF-Control4 acquires Triad Speakers

Feb 28 Control4 Corp

* Control4 acquires Triad Speakers, a pioneer in high-end audio technology and speaker design

* Control4 Corp - total consideration for acquisition of Triad consisted of $9.6 million in cash

* Control4 Corp sees acquisition will be net income neutral in 2017, after adjusting for acquisition related expenses Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
