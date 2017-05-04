BRIEF-Control4 reports Q1 earnings per share of $0.03

May 4 Control4 Corp:
* Control4 reports continued, strong financial results for
the first quarter of 2017
* Q1 Non-GAAP earnings per share $0.12
* Q1 earnings per share $0.03
* Sees FY 2017 revenue $239.5 million to $243.5 million
* Sees Q2 2017 revenue $59.5 million to $61.5 million
* Q1 revenue rose 16.7 percent to $50.2 million
* Expects Non-GAAP net income for Q2 of 2017 to be between
$5.6 and $6.7 million
* Says expects 2017 Non-GAAP earnings per share between
$0.92 and $0.99
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: