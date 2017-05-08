BRIEF-Convergys Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.38 from continuing operations

BRIEF-Regional Management enters into warehouse facility and increases availability under senior revolving credit facility
May 8 Convergys Corp:
* Convergys reports first quarter results
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.52 from continuing operations excluding items
* Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.38 from continuing operations
* Q1 revenue $728 million versus i/b/e/s view $720 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.45 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Convergys corp says board of directors approved raising its regular quarterly dividend 11 percent to $0.10 per share
* Convergys corp sees 2017 constant currency revenue growth of negative 3 percent to positive 1 percent
* Convergys corp sees 2017 adjusted eps growth of negative 3 percent to positive 3 percent
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $1.83, revenue view $2.89 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, June 20 U.S. index provider MSCI Inc said on Tuesday it will add domestic Chinese equities to its global emerging markets benchmark index.