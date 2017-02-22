BRIEF-Convergys Q4 adjusted EPS $0.47 from cont ops excluding items

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares hit 2-yr high after Fed signals gradual tightening
* Fed policymakers support gradual reduction in balance sheet
Feb 22 Convergys Corp:
* Convergys reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.47 from continuing operations excluding items
* Q4 gaap earnings per share $0.17 from continuing operations
* Q4 revenue $758 million versus I/B/E/S view $766.4 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.48 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Convergys Corp - sees 2017 constant currency revenue growth of negative 3 percent to positive 1 percent, adjusted EPS growth of negative 3 percent to positive 3 percent
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $1.95, revenue view $3.00 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Says in 2017, expects seasonal sequential decreases in revenue beginning in Q1, sequential decreases in EBITDA and EPS in Q2
* In 2017, sees sequential improvement in quarterly results beginning in Q3 of 2017
* Says future actions to streamline business, align costs to match anticipated revenue to likely require discrete actions in Q1 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
QUITO, May 24 Lenin Moreno was sworn in as Ecuador's president on Wednesday following a tight electoral race that the former vice president won on promises of maintaining the social programs of his leftist predecessor, Rafael Correa.
VANCOUVER, May 24 British Columbia's Green Party plans to decide over the next week which political party to back in the Western Canadian province, its leader said on Wednesday, after final voting results showed the tiny party holding the balance of power.