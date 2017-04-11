BRIEF-Conyers Park Acquisition Corp to combine with Atkins Nutritionals Inc to form The Simply Good Foods Company

April 11 Conyers Park Acquisition Corp
* Conyers Park Acquisition Corp. To combine with Atkins
Nutritionals Inc to form the simply good foods company
* New company will have an anticipated initial enterprise
value of approximately $856 million
* Transaction will be funded through a combination of cash,
stock, and debt financing
* Conyers park acquisition - selling equity owners of atkins
will receive $730.13 million in total consideration
* Conyers park acquisition corp - board of directors of
conyers park has unanimously approved proposed transaction
* Jim kilts and Dave West will serve as chairman and
executive vice chairman of simply good foods
* Conyers Park Acquisition Corp - Conyers Park and Atkins
will combine under a new holding company, simply good foods
company
* Conyers Park Acquisition Corp - new holding company will
list on NASDAQ stock exchange under symbol SMPL upon closing of
proposed transaction
* Joseph scalzo, current chief executive officer of Atkins,
will continue in that role and lead new company
* Conyers park acquisition - Jim Kilts and Dave West,
executive founders of Conyers Park, will serve as chairman and
executive vice chairman of simply good foods
* Brian Ratzan, executive founder of conyers park, will
become a director of simply good foods
* Joseph Scalzo, current chief executive officer of atkins,
will continue in that role and lead new company
