BRIEF-Conyers Park Acquisition Corp to combine with Atkins Nutritionals Inc to form The Simply Good Foods Company

April 11 Conyers Park Acquisition Corp :

* Conyers Park Acquisition Corp. To combine with Atkins Nutritionals Inc to form the simply good foods company

* New company will have an anticipated initial enterprise value of approximately $856 million

* Transaction will be funded through a combination of cash, stock, and debt financing

* Conyers park acquisition - selling equity owners of atkins will receive $730.13 million in total consideration

* Conyers park acquisition corp - board of directors of conyers park has unanimously approved proposed transaction

* Jim kilts and Dave West will serve as chairman and executive vice chairman of simply good foods

* Conyers Park Acquisition Corp - Conyers Park and Atkins will combine under a new holding company, simply good foods company

* Conyers Park Acquisition Corp - new holding company will list on NASDAQ stock exchange under symbol SMPL upon closing of proposed transaction

* Joseph scalzo, current chief executive officer of Atkins, will continue in that role and lead new company

* Conyers park acquisition - Jim Kilts and Dave West, executive founders of Conyers Park, will serve as chairman and executive vice chairman of simply good foods

* Brian Ratzan, executive founder of conyers park, will become a director of simply good foods

* Joseph Scalzo, current chief executive officer of atkins, will continue in that role and lead new company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: