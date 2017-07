July 21 (Reuters) - CONZZETA AG

* EQS-ADHOC: CONZZETA: ACQUISITION IN FOAMPARTNER BUSINESS UNIT

* Parties Have Agreed Not to Reveal Purchase Price

* ‍COMPLETION OF DEAL IS EXPECTED IN SECOND HALF OF 2017, SUBJECT TO REGULATORY APPROVAL​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)