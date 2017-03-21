BRIEF-Conzzeta FY group result up by 7.7 pct to CHF 63.9 million

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
March 21 Conzzeta AG
* FY EBIT was 84.4 million Swiss Franc ($84.58 million) with an EBIT margin of 6.9%, after 75.9 million Francs and 6.7% respectively on continued business in 2015
* FY revenue growth of 6.4%
* FY group result increased by 7.7% to 63.9 million Francs
* Board of directors is proposing to annual general meeting on April 25, 2017 a 10% higher dividend of 11 Francs per registered share A and 2.20 Francs per registered share B
* Expects to achieve organic revenue growth in 2017 and a higher operating result with a slightly improved EBIT margin
LONDON, May 24 U.S. bank Citi held on to top spot in the foreign exchange industry’s main annual ranking of traders by volume on Wednesday despite losing around 2 percent in market share, results showed.