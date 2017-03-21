BRIEF-Conzzeta FY group result up by 7.7 pct to CHF 63.9 million

March 21 Conzzeta AG

* FY EBIT was 84.4 million Swiss Franc ($84.58 million) with an EBIT margin of 6.9%, after 75.9 million Francs and 6.7% respectively on continued business in 2015

* FY revenue growth of 6.4%

* FY group result increased by 7.7% to 63.9 million Francs

* Board of directors is proposing to annual general meeting on April 25, 2017 a 10% higher dividend of 11 Francs per registered share A and 2.20 Francs per registered share B

* Expects to achieve organic revenue growth in 2017 and a higher operating result with a slightly improved EBIT margin

