BRIEF-Cooper Companies Q2 adj earnings per share $2.50

June 1 Cooper Companies Inc:
* The Cooper Companies announces second quarter 2017 results
* Q2 non-gaap earnings per share $2.50
* Q2 gaap earnings per share $2.12
* Q2 revenue $522.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $520.7
million
* Q2 earnings per share view $2.24 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2017 non-gaap earnings per share $9.50 to $9.65
* Cooper Companies Inc sees fiscal 2017 total revenue
$2,110 - $2,135 million
* Cooper Companies Inc sees fiscal 2017 cvi revenue $1,645
- $1,665 million
* Cooper Companies Inc sees fiscal 2017 csi revenue $465 -
$470 million
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $9.25, revenue view $2.11
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
