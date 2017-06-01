版本:
BRIEF-Cooper Companies Q2 adj earnings per share $2.50

June 1 Cooper Companies Inc:

* The Cooper Companies announces second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 non-gaap earnings per share $2.50

* Q2 gaap earnings per share $2.12

* Q2 revenue $522.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $520.7 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $2.24 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 non-gaap earnings per share $9.50 to $9.65

* Cooper Companies Inc sees ‍fiscal 2017 total revenue $2,110 - $2,135 million​

* Cooper Companies Inc sees ‍fiscal 2017 cvi revenue $1,645 - $1,665 million​

* Cooper Companies Inc sees ‍fiscal 2017 csi revenue $465 - $470 million​

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $9.25, revenue view $2.11 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
