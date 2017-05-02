版本:
BRIEF-Cooper-Standard Holdings Q1 adjusted earnings per share $2.95

May 2 Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc

* Cooper-Standard reports record first quarter results

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $2.95

* Q1 sales $902.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $870 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $2.52 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 earnings per share $2.20

* Cooper-Standard holdings inc says company is on track to meet previously issued full year guidance ranges

* Cooper-Standard holdings inc says reiterates its full year 2017 guidance

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $10.78, revenue view $3.51 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
