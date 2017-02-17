BRIEF-Cooper Tire & Rubber reports Q4 earnings per share $1.28

Feb 17 Cooper Tire & Rubber Co
* Cooper Tire & Rubber Company reports fourth quarter and
full year 2016 results; issues 2017 guidance
* Q4 earnings per share $1.28
* Q4 sales $784 million versus I/B/E/S view $767.7 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.92 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Qtrly unit volume up 7.7 percent, with increases in both
Americas and international segments
* Cooper Tire & Rubber Co - for 2017, company anticipates
unit volume growth in each of its four segments
* Says "expect raw material costs, which began to increase
sharply toward end of 2016, to continue to rise in 2017"
* Says "expect rising raw material costs to impact results
in short term, until pricing adjusts for such costs"
* Cooper Tire & Rubber -for 2017, anticipates total co
operating margin to be at high end of co's previously announced
mid-term target of 8 to 10 percent
* Cooper Tire & Rubber Co - capital expenditures for 2017
are expected be in range of $220 to $250 million
