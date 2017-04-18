版本:
BRIEF-Copa Holdings reports traffic statistics for March 2017

April 17 Copa Holdings SA:

* Copa Holdings announces monthly traffic statistics for march 2017

* Copa Holdings SA - for month of March 2017, Copa Holdings' system-wide passenger traffic (rpms) increased 11.9 pct year over year

* March 2017 asm 1,932.8 million, up 5.9 percent

* Copa holdings sa - load factor for March 2017 of 79.6 percent versus 75.3 percent in march 2016

* March 2017 rpm 1,538.8 million, up 11.9 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
