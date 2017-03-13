BRIEF-Copa Holdings says co's Feb. system-wide passenger traffic increased 6.9 pct y-o-y

BRIEF-Vedanta Chairman Anil Agarwal rules out merger with Anglo American- FT
* Vedanta Chairman Anil Agarwal rules out merger with Anglo American- FT Source http://on.ft.com/2qbGCpO
March 13 Copa Holdings Sa
* Copa holdings announces monthly traffic statistics for february 2017
* Copa holdings sa - feb load factor 81.0% versus 76.8%
* Copa holdings sa- for month of february 2017, copa holdings' system-wide passenger traffic increased 6.9% year over year
* Copa holdings sa says feb asm 1,814.3 million, up 1.2% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Oncolytics Biotech Inc says public offering of 14.3 million units priced at C$0.70/unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, May 24 U.S. home resales fell more than expected in April, weighed down by a chronic shortage of houses on the market that is keeping house prices elevated and sidelining prospective buyers.