BRIEF-Copa Holdings says co's Feb. system-wide passenger traffic increased 6.9 pct y-o-y

March 13 Copa Holdings Sa

* Copa holdings announces monthly traffic statistics for february 2017

* Copa holdings sa - feb load factor 81.0% versus 76.8%

* Copa holdings sa- for month of february 2017, copa holdings' system-wide passenger traffic increased 6.9% year over year

* Copa holdings sa says feb asm 1,814.3 million, up 1.2% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
