BRIEF-Copart Q3 earnings per share $0.38

May 24 Copart Inc

* Copart reports third quarter fiscal 2017 financial results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.38

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.36 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 non-gaap earnings per share $0.37 excluding items

* Q3 revenue up 7.7 percent to $373.9 million

* Q3 revenue view $387.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
