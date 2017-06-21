BRIEF-Copersucar says rains in Brazil's center-south may cut cane crushing

June 21 (Reuters) -
* Brazil's sugar and ethanol merchant Copersucar says
Alvean, its joint venture with Cargill, increased sugar sourcing
in Brazil adding volumes from independent sugar mills
* Brazil's Copersucar has not seen changes on sugar/ethanol
production mix; says sugar still gives better returns
* Copersucar says sugar futures fall caused by expectations
of large 2017/18 northern hemisphere sugar crop
* Copersucar says sugar trading JV Alvean could grow 4 or 5
percent more in volumes in the 2017/18 crop year
* Copersucar says U.S.-based subsidiary Eco-Energy trying to
attract new ethanol suppliers to grow volumes
* Copersucar says there is risk of Brazil center-south mills
not being able to crush all available cane this year due to
excessive rains
