BRIEF-Copper Lake acquires Marshall Lake Camp assets and extends option agreement

April 18 Copper Lake Resources Ltd

* Copper Lake acquires Marshall Lake Camp assets and extends option agreement

* Copper Lake Resources Ltd - signed an agreement with Rainy Mountain Royalty Corp to acquire all of camp assets owned by RMO at Marshall Lake property

* Copper Lake Resources - as consideration for purchase of assets, 1-year extension of option agreement, co will issue total of 600,000 shares to RMO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: