July 13 (Reuters) - Copper Mountain Mining Corp-

* Copper Mountain announces production results for q2-2017

* Copper Mountain Mining Corp - ‍annual production on track​

* Copper Mountain Mining Corp - ‍produced 17.2 million pounds of copper, 5,856 ounces of gold, and 63,179 ounces of silver during Q2​

* Copper Mountain Mining Corp - mined approximately 200,000 tonnes of material per day during Q2