BRIEF-Copper One- Quebec MFFP issues letter announcing intention to deny forest management permit for drilling on 11 locations on Rivière Doré project

May 8 Copper One Inc:

* Copper One - Quebec MFFP issued letter announcing intention to deny forest management permit for drilling on 11 locations on Rivière Doré project

* Copper One Inc says forestry permit was expected to be issued following end of consultation period with Algonquins of barrier lake, on Dec 18, 2016

* Says asked MFFP to reconsider decision Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: