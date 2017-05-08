BRIEF-Copper One- Quebec MFFP issues letter announcing intention to deny forest management permit for drilling on 11 locations on Rivière Doré project

BRIEF-Summit Industrial Income REIT announces $60 mln bought deal equity offering
* Summit Industrial Income REIT announces $60 million bought deal equity offering
May 8 Copper One Inc:
* Copper One - Quebec MFFP issued letter announcing intention to deny forest management permit for drilling on 11 locations on Rivière Doré project
* Copper One Inc says forestry permit was expected to be issued following end of consultation period with Algonquins of barrier lake, on Dec 18, 2016
* Says asked MFFP to reconsider decision
* Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals - on June 14, 2017, tetraphase pharmaceuticals, Patheon UK Ltd and certain of its affiliates entered into master manufacturing services agreement
* Premier Diversified Holdings Inc closes $270k private placement