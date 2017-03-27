版本:
BRIEF-Copsync Inc board dismissed Ronald A. Woessner as CEO

March 27 Copsync Inc:

* Copsync Inc - board of Copsync Inc dismissed Ronald A. Woessner as chief executive officer and terminated his employment

* Copsync Inc - board appointed Philip J. Anderson as interim chief executive officer

* Copsync Inc - Anderson remains as chief financial officer Source text: (bit.ly/2mIsl2f) Further company coverage:
