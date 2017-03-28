版本:
BRIEF-COPsync reports CEO departure

March 28 COPsync Inc:

* COPsync announces CEO departure

* Says Philip J. Anderson appointed interim CEO

* COPsync Inc - board appointed Mr. Philip J. Anderson as interim chief executive officer. Mr. Anderson remains as chief financial officer

* COPsync Inc - dismissed Ronald A. Woessner as chief executive officer and terminated his employment

* Anderson remains as chief financial officer

* COPsync Inc - Woessner did not have an employment agreement and remains a director of board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
