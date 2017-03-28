BRIEF-COPsync reports CEO departure

BRIEF-BMO Financial increases quarterly dividend by 5 percent to C$0.90 per share
* Increases quarterly dividend by 5 percent to c$0.90per share
March 28 COPsync Inc:
* COPsync announces CEO departure
* Says Philip J. Anderson appointed interim CEO
* COPsync Inc - board appointed Mr. Philip J. Anderson as interim chief executive officer. Mr. Anderson remains as chief financial officer
* COPsync Inc - dismissed Ronald A. Woessner as chief executive officer and terminated his employment
* Anderson remains as chief financial officer
* COPsync Inc - Woessner did not have an employment agreement and remains a director of board
* Lyondellbasell announces increase to quarterly dividend and shareholder approval of new share repurchase program
* Pfizer recommends shareholders reject the below-market mini-tender offer by TRC Capital Corporation