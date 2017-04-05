BRIEF-Corbus Pharma outlines U.S. approval path for anabasum

BRIEF-Golden Ocean Group Q1 loss per share $0.17
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.17 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
April 5 Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc :
* Corbus Pharmaceuticals to commence single Phase 3 study of anabasum for treatment of systemic sclerosis after guidance from end-of-phase 2 meeting with FDA
* Expects to enroll its first patient in single phase 3 study in fourth quarter of 2017
* Engaging EMA for discussing clinical development of anabasum to support application for marketing approval to treat systemic sclerosis
* Plans to complete enrollment of 52-week Phase 3 international study in 2018 with results expected in 2019, NDA application thereafter
* Klx inc. Reports first quarter ended april 30, 2017 financial results; revenues up 16.6%; operating earnings up 109.5%; gaap eps up 620.0%; adjusted eps up 157.7%; reaffirms 2017 guidance
May 24 Britain's FTSE 100 index futures were down 0.1 percent on Wednesday ahead of the cash market open.