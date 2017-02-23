版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 23日 星期四 22:30 BJT

BRIEF-Corbus Pharma preclinical data demonstrates JBT-101 reduces inflammation in alveolar macrophages

Feb 23 Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc :

* Corbus Pharmaceuticals announces preclinical data demonstrating JBT-101 reduces inflammation in alveolar macrophages from cystic fibrosis patients Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
