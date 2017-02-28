版本:
BRIEF-Corbus Pharmaceuticals announces $27.2 mln registered direct offering

Feb 28 Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc

* Corbus Pharmaceuticals announces $27.2 million registered direct offering

* Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc says company is selling 3.9 million shares at a purchase price of $7.00 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
