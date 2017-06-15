BRIEF-Corbus Pharmaceuticals presented data from phase 2 study of anabasum for treatment of systemic sclerosis

June 15 Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc
* Corbus Pharmaceuticals presented data from phase 2 study
of anabasum for the treatment of systemic sclerosis at the eular
2017 annual meeting
* Corbus Pharmaceuticals holdings - expects to complete
enrollment of 52-week study of anabasum in 2018, expects to
conclude study by end of 2019
* Corbus Pharmaceuticals holdings - also has ongoing
12-month, open-label extension to its phase 2 clinical study of
anabasum for systemic sclerosis
* Corbus Pharmaceuticals holdings inc - plans to commence
phase 3 study of anabasum for treatment of systemic sclerosis in
q4 of 2017
* Expects to report data from the phase 2 clinical study of
anabasum in q4 of 2017
