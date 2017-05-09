版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 9日 星期二 21:06 BJT

BRIEF-Corbus Pharmaceuticals Q1 loss per share $0.16

May 9 Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc :

* Corbus Pharmaceuticals reports 2017 first quarter financial results and provides business update

* Q1 loss per share $0.16

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Company ended quarter with $49 million of cash which is sufficient to fund operations through end of 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐