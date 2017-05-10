版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 11日 星期四 01:48 BJT

BRIEF-Corby Spirit and Wine Q3 earnings per share $0.12

May 10 Corby Spirit and Wine Ltd:

* Corby Spirit and Wine announces quarterly dividend and reports third quarter results

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.12

* Qtrly revenue $28.8 million versus $28 million

* All figures in c$ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
