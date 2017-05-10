BRIEF-Corby Spirit and Wine Q3 earnings per share $0.12

BRIEF-Toshiba picks Japan govt-led group as preferred bidder for chip business - Kyodo
June 21 Toshiba Corp picks Japan government-led group as preferred bidder for chip business - Kyodo
May 10 Corby Spirit and Wine Ltd:
* Corby Spirit and Wine announces quarterly dividend and reports third quarter results
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.12
* Qtrly revenue $28.8 million versus $28 million
* All figures in c$
TOKYO, June 21 Toshiba Corp said its board has chosen a Japanese government-led consortium as the preferred bidder for the conglomerate's prized flash memory chip business.
* Toshiba volatile after news to pick govt-led Japan-U.S.-Korea group to buy chip unit