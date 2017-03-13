版本:
2017年 3月 14日

BRIEF-Corcept Therapeutics files for mixed shelf of up to $200 mln

March 13 Corcept Therapeutics Inc

* Files for mixed shelf of up to $200 million - SEC filing

* In addition, 349,425 shares of co's common stock offered by the selling stockholders

* Co will not receive any proceeds from the sale of co's common stock by the selling stockholders Source: (bit.ly/2nxNmIM) Further company coverage:
