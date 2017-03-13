BRIEF-Corcept Therapeutics files for mixed shelf of up to $200 mln

BRIEF-Finland's Solidium buys 3 pct stake in Konecranes
* Finnish state-owned investment fund Solidium says it has acquired 3 per cent of shares in Konecranes for 93 million euros
March 13 Corcept Therapeutics Inc
* Files for mixed shelf of up to $200 million - SEC filing
* In addition, 349,425 shares of co's common stock offered by the selling stockholders
* Co will not receive any proceeds from the sale of co's common stock by the selling stockholders Source: (bit.ly/2nxNmIM) Further company coverage:
DUBAI, May 24 Kuwait's Agility, one of the largest Gulf logistics companies, has settled a criminal case involving United States government food-supply contracts that the company held from 2003 to 2010, it said on Wednesday.
* Says Allianz and Capital One are investing tax equity in the recently completed Broadview wind farm