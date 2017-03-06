BRIEF-Corcept Therapeutics posts Q4 earnings per share $0.04

BRIEF-Avnet consolidates distribution centres
* New facility will consolidate Avnet's distribution centres in Hong Kong and Shenzhen from four to one
March 6 Corcept Therapeutics Inc
* Corcept Therapeutics announces fourth quarter and full-year 2016 financial results; increases 2017 revenue guidance
* Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.04
* Q4 revenue $23.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $23.8 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.04 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2017 revenue $120 million to $130 million
* Corcept Therapeutics Inc qtrly non GAAP earnings per share $0.06
* Fy2017 revenue view $121.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
May 25 Jse: Oml - Old Mutual Plc Annual General Meeting
SHANGHAI, May 25 Google's artificial intelligence program, AlphaGo, beat Chinese Go master Ke Jie for a second time on Thursday, taking an unassailable 2-0 lead in a best of three series meant to test the limits of computers in taking on humans at complex tasks.