BRIEF-Corcept Therapeutics posts Q4 earnings per share $0.04

March 6 Corcept Therapeutics Inc

* Corcept Therapeutics announces fourth quarter and full-year 2016 financial results; increases 2017 revenue guidance

* Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.04

* Q4 revenue $23.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $23.8 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.04 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $120 million to $130 million

* Corcept Therapeutics Inc qtrly non GAAP earnings per share $0.06

* Fy2017 revenue view $121.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
