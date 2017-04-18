版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 19日 星期三 07:31 BJT

BRIEF-Cordy Oilfield Q4 net loss from cont ops $1.01 mln vs $2.63 mln

April 19 Cordy Oilfield Services Inc

* Q4 net loss from continuing operations $1.01 million versus $2.63 million

* Cordy oilfield services inc. Reports fourth quarter and 2016 annual results Source text for Eikon: [nMKWM86N9a} Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐