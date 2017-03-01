BRIEF-Core-Mark Holding Co reports Q4 diluted EPS $0.41

UPDATE 1-BNP Paribas pays $350 mln to settle New York currency probe
NEW YORK, May 24 French bank BNP Paribas on Wednesday agreed to pay $350 million to New York’s banking regulator to resolve a probe of misconduct in its foreign exchange business.
March 1 Core-mark Holding Company Inc
* Core-Mark Holding Company Inc - expect 2017 sales of $15.2 billion to $15.5 billion
* Core-Mark Holding Company Inc - net sales increased 36.3% to $3.8 billion for Q4 of 2016 compared to $2.8 billion for same period in 2015
* Core-Mark Holding Company Inc - expect 2017 diluted EPS of $1.18 to $1.25
* Core-Mark Holding Company Inc - diluted earnings per-share were $0.41 for Q4 of 2016
* Core-Mark Holding Company Inc - capital expenditures for 2017 are expected to be approximately $50 million
* Core-Mark Holding Company Inc - diluted earnings per-share excluding impact of lifo, a non-GAAP financial measure, were $0.45 in Q4
* Core-Mark holding company inc - expect 2017 non-GAAP earnings per share of $1.42 to $1.49
* FY2017 earnings per share view $1.65, revenue view $15.57 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.47, revenue view $3.76 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Core-Mark holding company - Expects pension liabilities will be either settled through lump sum payments or purchased annuities by December 31, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 24 Activist investor Daniel Loeb's Third Point LLC said Dow Chemical and DuPont could create $20 billion in additional shareholder value by tweaking their plan to split into three companies following the merger.
* Says Asia is "strong", emerging markets and Europe are "improving"