BRIEF-Core-Mark Holding Co reports qtrly earnings per share $0.05

* Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.11 excluding items
* Core-Mark Holding Company Inc - Q1 sales of $3.5 billion,
a 16.4pct increase
* Core-Mark Holding Company Inc - guidance for 2017
reaffirmed
* Core-Mark Holding Company Inc - reiterates net sales,
diluted EPS and adjusted EBITDA guidance for full year of 2017
* Core-Mark Holding Company Inc - capital expenditure
estimates for 2017 are expected to be approximately $50 million
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.05
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.18, revenue view $3.39
billion
* FY2017 revenue view $15.42 billion -- Thomson Reuters

* FY2017 earnings per share view $1.52 -- Thomson Reuters

