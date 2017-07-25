FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Corelogic Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.72
2017年7月25日 / 晚上9点02分 / 16 小时内

BRIEF-Corelogic Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.72

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 25 (Reuters) - Corelogic Inc

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.72

* Q2 earnings per share $0.48 from continuing operations

* Corelogic Inc - Q2 reported revenues totaled $474 million compared with $500 million in same 2016 period

* Corelogic Inc - ‍company enhances 2017 financial guidance ranges and raises share repurchase target 10% - SEC filing​

* Corelogic Inc sees FY2017 revenue $1.84 billion - $1.88 billion

* Corelogic Inc sees 2017 adjusted EPS between $2.20/share to $2.40/share

* FY2017 earnings per share view $2.28, revenue view $1.85 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.66, revenue view $479.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Corelogic Inc - company is also increasing its full year stock repurchase target by 10% to 3.3 million shares. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

