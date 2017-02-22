BRIEF-CoreLogic reports Q4 earnings per share $0.07 from continuing operations

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares hit 2-yr high after Fed signals gradual tightening
* Fed policymakers support gradual reduction in balance sheet
Feb 22 CoreLogic Inc
* CoreLogic reports fourth quarter and full-year 2016 financial results
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.56
* Q4 earnings per share $0.07 from continuing operations
* Q4 revenue rose 21 percent to $475 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.49 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Corelogic inc - sees FY revenue $1,825 - $1,875 million
* Sees 2017 adjusted earnings per share $2.15 - $2.40
* 2017 mortgage loan origination unit volumes expected to decline approximately 20% to 25% from 2016 levels
* FY2017 earnings per share view $2.39, revenue view $1.91 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* 2017 guidance assumes repurchase of 3 million common shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
QUITO, May 24 Lenin Moreno was sworn in as Ecuador's president on Wednesday following a tight electoral race that the former vice president won on promises of maintaining the social programs of his leftist predecessor, Rafael Correa.
VANCOUVER, May 24 British Columbia's Green Party plans to decide over the next week which political party to back in the Western Canadian province, its leader said on Wednesday, after final voting results showed the tiny party holding the balance of power.