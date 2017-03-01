版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 2日 星期四

BRIEF-CorEnergy announces fiscal 2016 results

March 2 Corenergy Infrastructure Trust Inc

* Corenergy announces fiscal 2016 results

* Corenergy infrastructure-anticipates transacting on one to two acquisitions/year in 2017 and 2018, with a target range of $50 to $250 million per project Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
