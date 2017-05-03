BRIEF-CorEnergy Infrastructure announces Q1 FFO per share of $0.96

May 3 CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc
* CorEnergy announces first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 adjusted FFO per share $1.00
* Q1 FFO per share $0.96
* Q1 revenue $22.1 million
* Evaluating broad set of infrastructure opportunities,
anticipates transacting on one to two acquisitions per year in
2017 & 2018
* Company targets revenue growth of 1-3% annually from
existing contracts
* Intends to continue paying quarterly dividends of $0.75
per share based on rents received
* Anticipates transacting on one to two acquisitions per
year in 2017 and 2018 with a target range of $50 to $250 million
per project
* Does not anticipate significant inflation-based or
participating rents in 2017
* Q1 nareit FFO per share $0.93
