FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
21 小时前
BRIEF-CoreSite reports 22.7 pct rise in Q2 revenue
#美俄关系
#美联储
#路透调查
#半岛局势
#图片精选
频道
专题
美国参议院通过对俄实施新制裁 普京震怒扬言报复
“通俄门”
美国参议院通过对俄实施新制裁 普京震怒扬言报复
焦点：亚马逊成本飙升打压季度获利锐减77% 股价盘后下跌
深度分析
焦点：亚马逊成本飙升打压季度获利锐减77% 股价盘后下跌
星巴克对中国进行长期投资 因美国市场疲软
国际财经
星巴克对中国进行长期投资 因美国市场疲软
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月27日 / 上午11点26分 / 21 小时前

BRIEF-CoreSite reports 22.7 pct rise in Q2 revenue

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 27 (Reuters) - CoreSite Realty Corp-

* CoreSite reports second-quarter 2017 financial results reflecting revenue growth of 23% year over year

* Q2 revenue rose 22.7 percent to $117.9 million

* Sees FY 2017 FFO per share $4.39 to $4.47

* Q2 FFO per share $1.10

* CoreSite Realty says ‍increasing its 2017 guidance of net income attributable to common shares to a range of $1.78 to $1.86 per diluted share​

* Says ‍increasing its 2017 guidance of ffo per diluted share and unit to a range of $4.39 to $4.47​

* Q2 FFO per share view $1.09 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 FFO per share view $4.43 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $1.77 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.45, revenue view $117.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below