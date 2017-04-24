版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 25日 星期二 05:08 BJT

BRIEF-Corindus Vascular Robotics announces strategic partnership with Bloxr Solutions

April 24 Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc

* Announces strategic partnership with Bloxr Solutions to distribute line of radiation protection products

* Corindus Vascular Robotics - may sell entire Bloxr line, which offers multiple types of protective equipment including aprons, thyroid collars, caps

* Corindus Vascular Robotics - 3-year distribution agreement grants corindus non-exclusive rights to distribute Bloxr's radiation protection products globally Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐