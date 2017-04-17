版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 18日 星期二 05:31 BJT

BRIEF-Corindus Vascular Robotics files for mixed shelf of up to $60 mln

April 17 Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc :

* Files for mixed shelf of up to $60 million - sec filing Source text - bit.ly/2puLTot Further company coverage:
