2017年 5月 10日 星期三

BRIEF-Corindus Vascular Robotics reports Q1 revenue $800,000

May 9 Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc

* Corindus Vascular Robotics reports first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 revenue $800,000 versus $1.1 million

* Q1 revenue view $1.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $13 million to $15 million

* Corindus Vascular Robotics-Qtrly net loss per share $0.07

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
